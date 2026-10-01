Women's Bone Health Has A New Problem To Consider After 55
A broken hip can change an older woman's life long after the bone heals.
Stairs can become harder, walks can get shorter, and everyday tasks may suddenly require more effort. That makes bone health about more than preventing fractures.
A recent study1 of women 55 and older found that while fewer women are dying from problems linked to low bone mineral density (BMD), more are living with related disability.
About the study
Researchers analyzed Global Burden of Disease data from 1994 through 2023 to track deaths and disability associated with low BMD among women 55 and older in China and G20 countries.
They also used the data to estimate how these trends could change in China through 2035.
Low BMD can make bones more vulnerable to fragility fractures, so the researchers looked at how much health loss from these fractures could be linked to low BMD.
More women are living with the effects of low bone density
The main finding is fairly simple: low BMD is becoming less likely to be fatal, but more likely to be linked to disability.
In China, the death rate associated with low BMD decreased between 1994 and 2023. At the same time, the rate of disability increased. Other G20 countries showed a similar pattern, with deaths remaining relatively stable while disability rose.
Women ages 75 to 84 saw the fastest increase in disability linked to low BMD.
The researchers also found that some more recent generations had a higher risk of prolonged disability, even though their risk of death was lower than that of earlier generations.
There were also more women affected overall. In China, the total number of deaths associated with low BMD more than doubled during the study period. That may sound contradictory, but the difference comes down to population size and age. China has more older women than it did three decades ago, so even a lower rate of death can still result in more deaths overall.
Looking ahead, the researchers expect the number of women affected by low BMD to continue growing in China through 2035. Death rates are expected to keep declining, while disability remains a significant concern.
Bone health is about staying capable, too
These findings add another piece to the bone health conversation. Avoiding fractures still matters, but so does maintaining the strength and mobility needed to stay active if one does happen.
That's where muscle and bone health work together.
Strong muscles support balance and stability, while stronger bones are better able to withstand the impact of a fall. Building both can help protect the physical abilities that keep everyday life feeling, well, everyday.
How to support your bones
You don't have to wait until your 70s to start paying attention to bone health.
- Prioritize resistance and weight-bearing exercise: Strength training and weight-bearing activities support bone density while building muscle for stability and balance.
- Ask about bone density screening: As you approach or move through menopause, talk with your health care provider about whether screening makes sense for your age and individual risk factors.
- Work on balance, too: Balance and mobility exercises can help you stay steadier on your feet and reduce fall risk as you age.
The takeaway
A healthy skeleton isn't just about avoiding a broken bone.
It can help determine how easily you move through the next few decades, which is why bone strength, muscle, and balance all deserve a place in your long-term health routine.