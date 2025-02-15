Advertisement
This Sleek, Easy-To-Use Vibrator Has Women Of All Ages Singing Its Praises — Here's Why
Whether you're partnered up or flying solo, sexual pleasure has a huge impact on your overall health. And the right vibrator makes all the difference in experiencing easier, more frequent orgasms.
I should know; I’ve tested dozens (yup, dozens) of sex toys as a part of my job as a well-being writer—and I notice a significant improvement in my mood, energy levels, sleep, and even my skin health (!) when I’m orgasming regularly.
One thing I’ve learned is that some of the best toys come in small packages. Take the Womanizer Starlet Snow: This sleek device is lightweight and fits in the palm of your hand, yet it doesn’t skimp on power.
Below, learn why over 1,400 women of all ages are singing this vibrator’s praises. Plus, don’t miss your chance to save 40% on the cult-favorite.
Why you should try the Starlet
It’s straightforward and easy to use
Speaking from experience, suction toys can be intimidating—so I love that the Starlet Snow is so simple to use. It’s designed to stimulate the clitoris in a way that many standard sex toys simply cannot achieve.
There’s a straightforward how-to guide on the brand’s website, but in a nutshell, you’ll simply envelope your clitoris with the opening of the device and then explore the various levels of intensity.
A word to the wise: This thing is powerful. I’d recommend starting at the lowest setting and then building up gradually.
It’s discreet and compact
One reviewer said it best: “I’d never traveled with a sex toy before, but I can’t leave this thing at home, so I take it on all my trips.” Yup, it’s that good!
After testing a lot of bulky, complicated sex toys, I like that the Starlet is small and sleek. I wouldn’t necessarily leave it on my living room table, but it comes with a soft pouch and is discreet enough to throw in my purse or bedside table without worrying about clunking around.
It’s customizable
Arguably, my favorite thing about the Starlet Snow is how customizable it is. The device has four intensity levels to play around with.
Whether you want intense pleasure and super-fast orgasms, or you want to slowly build to a climax, there’s a setting for you.
It’s great for beginners
The small size and varying levels of intensity make this a great toy for beginners and experienced users alike. There are hundreds of reviews from people who say this was their first vibrator ever—and I have yet to find a complaint.
It gives the best orgasms (ever)
In that sea of rave reviews, there's one common theme: the Starlet Snow has an extremely high success rate as in, maybe the best I've seen yet. One woman says, "This thing is magical. Even at times when I’d otherwise deem an orgasm not possible, this thing has 100% success rate." And this sentiment echoes through thousands of users.
What other women have to say:
- "My bf got it for my birthday as my first clitoral sucker vibrator and its the best present i have ever received. It gives me the best orgasms I’ve ever had and they’re even better when paired with g spot stimulation”
- “It only took about 10 seconds for me to orgasm.”
- “Wow! This adorable little vibrator gave really powerful orgasms! I'm someone who needs a powerful vibrator, and this one really delivered. 10/10 would recommend :)”
- “Fabulous little toy that delivers big results every single time. The orgasms are quick & strong, I recommend this toy to everyone!! Every woman should have one in their drawer, I cannot go a day without using mine.”
- "This is simply the best way to reach an orgasm by myself and has been a fun addition to sex with my husband."
The takeaway
The benefits of a healthy sex life go well beyond the pleasure you feel in the moment (though this tiny toy does bring a lot of pleasure).
Orgasms have been tied with less stress, a stronger immune system, muscular health, improved sleep, and even a lower mortality rate.—but sometimes, it takes a little self-exploration to discover what gets you there.
The Starlet Snow is one of the best vibrators for women of all ages and all experience levels—and you don't want to miss your chance to try it for just $49.