Why The Ultimate Nighttime Routine Needs This One Thing

You turn off the screens, make yourself a cup of chamomile tea, diffuse some calming essential oils, and curl up in bed with a good book. You have all but mastered the evening wellness routine, making it one of your healthiest habits. What could it possibly be missing?
Well, there is one ingredient—a mineral, to be exact—that will take any nighttime routine to a completely new level by helping you wind down and wash away the aches and tension of a full day. Here’s why supplemental magnesium is the perfect way to end your day.
1. It will help calm your mind.
Adrenal fatigue is a widespread problem, and our jobs and lives are only getting more stressful by the day. Supplementing with magnesium, which plays a crucial role in the nervous system, is a great way to wind down your monkey brain at the end of the day. Natural Vitality makes a great magnesium powder that turns into a tasty, effervescent drink to treat yourself to before bed.
2. It's great for digestion.
We all know that gut health is paramount if we want optimal energy levels, mental clarity, and a strong immune system. If your digestion tends to be slow—which can be super uncomfortable and distracting—you should know research has shown that magnesium can help keep you regular. Our bodies thrive on routine, so make it a ritual every night before bed, and your gut health will thank you.
3. It's versatile.
The best part about magnesium? There are so many creative ways to use it. One of our favorite ways to get your dose is via a luxurious salt bath. (Option to add bubbles and essential oils.)
4. You could be deficient.
Magnesium is one of the best-known minerals, and for good reason! It plays a crucial role in over 600 biochemical reactions in the body. A deficiency—caused by various medications or when we don’t get enough magnesium from our diets—has been linked to symptoms like headaches and mood problems. (Sound familiar?)
5. It will help you kick butt during the day.
Magnesium supplements have been shown to improve insomnia by helping you fall asleep—and stay asleep. This makes a magnesium drink (like this one from Natural Vitality) the perfect nighttime ritual; it can greatly improve your sleep hygiene, which will improve your performance and productivity during the day.
6. It will soothe your body after a long day.
Aching feet? Stiff from sitting (or walking) all day? Magnesium is great for joint pain. But did you know you can even apply it topically? Natural Vitality’s Calm Cream is great for sore, stiff muscles—plus you’ll get all the rest of magnesium’s benefits transdermally, too. A foot rub using a magnesium cream is a killer self-care ritual and might be just what the doctor ordered.
Incorporating magnesium into your evening ritual will allow it to work while you sleep and will improve your health at all hours of the day. So what’s stopping you? This mineral could be just what your nighttime routine is missing.