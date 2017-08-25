Why The Ultimate Nighttime Routine Needs This One Thing

You turn off the screens, make yourself a cup of chamomile tea, diffuse some calming essential oils, and curl up in bed with a good book. You have all but mastered the evening wellness routine, making it one of your healthiest habits. What could it possibly be missing?

Well, there is one ingredient—a mineral, to be exact—that will take any nighttime routine to a completely new level by helping you wind down and wash away the aches and tension of a full day. Here’s why supplemental magnesium is the perfect way to end your day.