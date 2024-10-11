Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use Petrolatum On The Waterline, From An Optometrist

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 11, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
up close woman's eyes and eyebrows
Image by Aleksandra Jankovic / Stocksy
October 11, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Trudging through gusts of cold wind with endlessly teary eyes is a dreaded winter experience. If you wear makeup, then mascara streams are likely to follow suit—and stick around after your tears dry too. 

Is there any way to prevent this? Some users on TikTok suggest dabbing petrolatum (aka mineral oil) around the eyes to block the tears, but an optometrist begs to differ in the name of safety.

Below, find what you need to know about this iffy hack.

Why you shouldn't use petrolatum near the eyes

The user in the original video applies a petrolatum jelly (think Vaseline or Aquaphor) to a cotton swab, then rubs it along her bottom lash line. Because mineral oil is highly occlusive, it serves as a barrier for the tears, like a dam for a river. 

However, the jelly can block something else too: your oil glands, board-certified optometrist Jennifer Tsai, O.D., says in a reaction video

Tsai explained to me in a previous interview that blocked oil glands can lead to dark under-eye circles and dry eyes over time. So while the hack may work at the moment, it's not the safest method to use long term. 

Instead, Tsai recommends using gel-based eyedrops (like the Blink GelTears Eye Drops) five minutes before applying your makeup to hold tears back without clogging up your glands. These drops will also help keep your eyes lubricated when faced with dry wind, which is the innate function of that excess watering in the first place.

As a rule of thumb, you should always be careful when applying products to or around the eye area. The eyes are extremely sensitive and can easily trap bacteria and contaminants with a single touch.

Not to mention, petrolatum-based products, which contain mineral oil, have a notably heavy environmental impact (which you can read about here). So it's worth reconsidering the product from a sustainability standpoint too. 

If you're truly struggling with drippy eyes beyond the standard eye-meets-wind experience, it's worth asking your optometrist for advice. They may be able to provide you with prescription-grade eye drops or point out a cause for the eye-watering you may not have considered.

The takeaway

Tsai advises against using petrolatum-based balms near the eyes to prevent mascara smudging and overwatering, as it may block oil glands, leading to potential eye health issues down the line.

Instead, she recommends using gel-based eyedrops before makeup application for tear prevention without compromising eye health. Now, if your mascara just won't stop running regardless, you may want to reconsider the product itself—here's a list of our favorites to ease your search.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.