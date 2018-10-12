Why You Should Run Whenever You Travel—And How To Do It

For the past eight years since I finished college, I’ve been living my dream as a professional runner. I’m based in Minneapolis, and one of the best parts of the job is traveling to new cities to compete, which happens at least two to three times each month throughout the spring and summer. Last month alone, I had four trips.

While staying active on a trip is a requirement for my job, I truly believe that the most fun way to experience and explore a new city is on foot through a run. It energizes me and enhances my downtime adventures because whatever route I run takes me farther off the usual tourist path. There are hidden gems in every new place that I wouldn’t discover without running through them, and beyond that, I always get a deeper sense of what life is like for the locals. Not to mention I’m constantly scoping out cute restaurants, shops, and cafes while running—motivation to get in a great workout and then enjoy myself!