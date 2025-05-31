Personal Growth From AI To Telemedicine — A Psychologist’s Take On Navigating Mental Health Care Author: Alexandra Engler May 31, 2025 Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director By Alexandra Engler Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.

Image by PeopleImages / istock May 31, 2025 We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Thanks to advances in longevity science, lots of folks are becoming more proactive about health. From hitting your daily step count for cardiovascular vitality to adhering to a strength training routine for life-long mobility, folks want to put in the work early on—so they can feel their best for decades to come.

Unfortunately, the same isn’t always true for mental health.

While the mental health conversation has come a long way in the past decade, it’s still an area that most folks address reactively. For example, they only start therapy once they already experience extreme anxiety, or they don’t reach out to a physician for help until they've been depressed for months (if they reach out at all).

But we believe the future of mental health isn’t just about solving problems, it’s about cultivating preventative habits.

Here, our conversation about the future of mental health.

mindbodygreen: You’ve said that mental health isn’t just the absence of illness, but the presence of joy, connection, and purpose. How can people start cultivating that mindset in their daily lives?

Lieberman: Start by cultivating awareness and acting with intention. We often go through the day on autopilot, not paying much attention to our thoughts or choices. The first step is simply to notice what’s going on—internally and externally—without trying to change it right away.

For example, during a conversation, I try not to let my mind wander or think about what I’ll say next. Instead, I focus on the tone and rhythm of the other person’s voice, their facial expressions, and my own reactions. I look for anything surprising or unexpected. Being fully present can be tiring at first, so don’t be discouraged if it feels difficult.

Like any form of growth, it takes time and practice.

mbg: Why is early intervention so crucial in mental health?

Lieberman: Mental illness reflects a dysfunctional pattern of brain activity—and the longer those patterns go unaddressed, the more deeply they become wired.

That’s why early treatment is so important: the sooner we intervene, the easier it is to reverse those changes and restore healthy function.

mbg: You’ve spent decades working to expand access to evidence-based mental health care. What role do you think digital platforms play in breaking down barriers to treatment today? What are some of the most promising ways technology is helping underserved populations access mental health care?



Lieberman: Digital health experiences eliminate geographic barriers to care.

Do you live in an area where there is a shortage of mental health professionals? Many people do. According to the U.S. government, more than 150 million people live in federally designated mental health professional shortage areas.

In traditional settings, it can take weeks—or even months—to get an appointment. For those outside metropolitan areas, it may require long travel times too. Add in the stigma that still surrounds mental illness, and many people postpone getting help for years.

With digital health platforms, that suddenly becomes irrelevant. Anyone, regardless of where they live, can access safe, effective care. Digital health also makes care more affordable and less intimidating. Patients don’t have to go to an unfamiliar clinic—they can get care where they’re most comfortable. That matters, especially for people who’ve felt dismissed or overlooked by traditional systems.

At Hims & Hers, we’re leveraging technology to address those barriers. Most patients receive care within a day of signing up, from the comfort of home, and at any hour. We remove friction so early treatment becomes the norm—not the exception.

And it works! In traditional clinic studies, about 30% of patients achieve full remission after a single antidepressant trial. On our platform, that number is nearly 50%—and rises further with additional medication trials.

While many factors contribute, I believe timely access to care plays a critical role in those improved outcomes.

mbg: As a psychiatrist and researcher, what excites you most about the next generation of digital mental health tools?

Lieberman: Doctors talk a lot about “evidence-based care,” and what we mean by that is treatment decisions grounded in scientific research. But the science is evolving so rapidly, it’s nearly impossible for any one provider to keep up.

With AI beginning to assist researchers, that pace is only going to accelerate. That’s where digital tools become essential. AI can evaluate a patient’s individual needs, scan thousands of studies in real time, and deliver highly personalized recommendations.

For example, we’re developing MedMatch, an AI model trained on tens of thousands of cases to help predict which medication is likely to be most effective for a given individual. Providers assisted by AI will be able to offer the kind of precision care currently only available at top academic centers.

As clinicians grow more confident in partnering with AI, they’ll not only be more effective—they’ll also be more efficient. That efficiency can lower costs and make high-quality care accessible to people who’ve historically been priced out.

But it’s not just about building systems that support providers in developing the right plan—it’s also about continuing supporting patients long after the appointment ends, with 24/7 access to guidance, check-ins, and questions answered.

That’s what excites me most: the potential to deliver not just more care, but better care, in ways that are deeply responsive to individual needs.

mbg: Obviously technology is profoundly helpful in many ways. But it also has its downsides. How do you personally define a “mentally healthy” life in today’s hyperconnected, high-stress world?

Lieberman: Living in a hyperconnected world can take a toll on mental health. Many people have forgotten what it feels like to truly disconnect. We know from research that excessive screen time and social media can increase the risk of depression.

So it comes back to being intentional. Instead of doomscrolling out of habit, decide in advance how much time you want to spend online, set a boundary, and move on when time’s up. That simple shift—from reactive to intentional—can have a big impact.

mbg: What are your thoughts on the current cultural conversation around mental health—What are we getting right? And what are we missing?

Lieberman: The progress we’ve made around being thoughtful and proactive about mental health care is encouraging. There’s more awareness, more openness, and less stigma around mental health than ever before. Public figures sharing their stories has helped normalize what so many people experience.

But we also need to hold space for nuance.

There’s a tendency to pathologize everyday stress, sadness, or adversity—when in fact, these are natural parts of life. Distinguishing between clinical illness and the discomfort that comes with growth is important.

Otherwise, we risk trivializing real mental illness and misapplying medical interventions to situations that may call for reflection, resilience, or support—not treatment.

There’s a tendency to pathologize everyday stress, sadness, or adversity—when in fact, these are natural parts of life. Distinguishing between clinical illness and the discomfort that comes with growth is important.

mbg: Your book The Molecule of More explores how dopamine drives desire, ambition, and even creativity. How does this understanding of dopamine change the way we think about mental health?

Lieberman: Dopamine is often called the “reward molecule,” but its real role is far more complex. It’s about future-focused thinking—chasing goals, acquiring resources, striving for more. That drive can be productive, but if we’re always looking ahead, we miss what’s right in front of us.

Western culture often encourages this dopamine-heavy mindset: buy more, achieve more, do more. But sustainable mental health also requires presence. Eastern philosophies have long emphasized this—and I think we’re just beginning to rediscover how important it is.

mbg: What’s the difference between dopamine-driven pleasure and what you call “here-and-now” happiness?

Lieberman: Dopamine-driven pleasure is about excitement and anticipation—it’s how you feel getting ready to go out with friends.

Here-and-now happiness is quieter: contentment, satisfaction, being fully in the moment. It’s the feeling of enjoying the meal and the conversation once you arrive.