Why You Need More Than Just Cranberry To Support Urinary Health
We all know the importance of keeping the peace in our urinary tract—because if we’re honest, the opposite is unbearable. But there are a lot of mixed messages out there about how to support urinary health, and which ingredients do what.
For generations, cranberry has been our old reliable. After all, consuming 500 mg each day of a cranberry dietary supplement may help reduce the risk of recurrent urinary tract infection (UTI) in healthy women.† But if that’s the only ingredient we’re relying on, we might be missing out. More than just your average cranberry, Eu Natural’s Killer Cranberry supplement also includes useful ingredients like French marine pine bark extract, propolis, and vitamin D for everyday urinary tract health.*
Urinary health matters more than you’d think.
Urinary health may not get as much time on the mic as heart health or digestion, but it’s just as central to well-being. Made up of the kidneys, bladder, and tubes that connect to these organs (the ureters and urethra), the urinary system is our body’s drainage system. It helps filter blood and remove waste from the body via urine. In a healthy urinary system, all parts work together to facilitate regular (and comfortable) urination.
But ongoing urinary health is also about supporting the balance of bacteria in our urinary microbiome (yep, just like in our gut!). It includes blood vessel health1, pelvic floor support2, the health of our urinary tract lining3, and so much more. We can show up for our urinary system through simple daily practices like drinking enough water and maintaining healthy bathroom habits… But it’s wise to also enlist the support of a supplement.
Supplements that support urinary tract health.
Cranberry is the OG botanical for a happy urinary tract.* That’s because cranberries are rich in a phytochemical known as A-type proanthocyanidins4 (PACS), which help keep bacteria from attaching to the walls of our urinary tract. Most urinary health supplements feature cranberry as a single ingredient, but Eu Natural’s Killer Cranberry offers even more. It features a botanical blend of eight additional ingredients—including French maritime pine bark extract, propolis, vitamin D3, and more—to further promote urinary tract health.*
And while cranberry may be helpful for some, it may not be enough for others. All bodies are different. For that reason, Eu Natural created Urinary Harmony, a fast-acting formula of ingredients clinically shown to support urinary health and promote comfort in as little as 7 days.*‡ Offering cleansing properties and protection, this trusty supplement is made with hibiscus extracts and D-mannose, a monosaccharide naturally found in fruits, and another popular ingredient for urinary health.* In fact, research indicates that it may be just as supportive for urinary tract comfort and health.*
The dynamic duo for urinary health.
Urinary Harmony is designed to promote proper pH balance and daily urinary tract protection.* It can be used as an alternative to cranberry, or paired together with it for superior support.* Because why choose between cranberry and D-mannose when you can have both? Eu Natural considers their Killer Cranberry and Urinary Harmony a dynamic duo for those seeking support from all angles.* Made with obsessively researched, clean ingredients and quality botanical blends (AKA no junk or unnecessary binders and fillers), these two supplements function great on their own, and even better together.
Compared to other aspects of health and well-being, urinary health rarely gets our attention. That is, until something’s not quite right. But our urinary system encompasses some of the body’s most important processes. It’s worthy of conversation, an everyday routine, and this dynamic duo.
