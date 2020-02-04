Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women, accounting for more than one in three deaths each year. While women of all ages should prioritize their heart health, recent research suggests women in their midlife should be especially proactive.

A study published in an American Heart Association journal found heart disease risk factors worsen throughout the menopausal transition.

Researchers evaluated data from the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN), which is the largest and most extensive study conducted on middle-aged women’s health. They found along with other symptoms, like trouble sleeping, sexual dysfunction, and hot flashes, the menopausal transition was associated with changes in cardiovascular health.