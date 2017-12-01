If You Have Anxiety, Stop Drinking This ASAP

You’ve had a long day, and you’re stressed and frazzled from work, kids, your partner—life! You can’t wait to get home and pour a glass of red wine, kick up your feet and relax. Thank goodness all the latest news about red wine boasts its antioxidants and its potential memory-protecting and anti-aging properties…I know it’s not technically a food, but all the news makes it sound like it’s practically a vegetable. And what’s more relaxing than a beautiful glass of jewel-colored deliciousness?

Sorry to cork your wine, but I’ve got some not-so-relaxing news—wine can actually exacerbate stress and anxiety and disrupt sleep, especially if you are already someone who suffers from being a bit tightly wound. And seriously, if you ever suffered from anxiety, you know how debilitating the condition can be—and common. Over 30 percent of people will have an anxiety disorder in their lifetime. Plus, it occurs nearly twice as often in women.