Why Vitamin C & Glutathione May Work Better Together For Exercise Recovery
Recovery is just as important as the workout itself. This recovery could look like some light movement (like a walk), stretching, or yoga. It also includes habits like sleeping well and eating right, and yes, that includes antioxidant consumption. While exercise is great for you, in the short-term, it does bring about inflammation.
You don't necessarily want to stop this inflammation from happening (that's where positive adaptations happen), but you want to help your body resolve that inflammation in a timely manner. Antioxidants can help. This includes vitamin C and glutathione. Glutathione is a small molecule made from three amino acids (cysteine, glutamate, and glycine), and it's the most abundant antioxidant inside your cells. Like vitamin C, it neutralizes free radicals, and it also helps the body clear out harmful compounds.
A study looked at the additive effects of these two antioxidants on exercise performance and recovery. Here's what you need to know.
How they work together
Vitamin C and glutathione support each other in a shared recycling system. Both cycle between an active and an inactive form as they neutralize free radicals, and each helps convert the other back to its working state. When one runs low, the other's ability to function takes a hit.
That interdependence is why researchers suspect taking them together could produce an additive effect, where the combined benefit is greater than either one alone.
What the research says about vitamin C & exercise
Studies on vitamin C and exercise have been inconsistent. Some show it reduces markers of oxidative stress and supports muscle recovery after hard training; others show little to no effect on performance.
The mixed results likely come down to differences in study design, including varying doses, exercise protocols, fitness levels, and how oxidative stress was measured. What holds up more consistently is that doses between 200 milligrams and 1 gram a day can lower oxidative stress, especially around intense exercise.
What the research says about glutathione & exercise
Glutathione research tells a similar story: it's promising but mixed. Outcomes vary depending on the form used and how it was administered. The core challenge is that glutathione is hard to study in supplement form, because how much actually reaches your cells depends heavily on the delivery method, and studies have used different ones, making direct comparisons difficult. Most glutathione supplements are poorly absorbed and utilized by the body. Setria® glutathione is one form of the compound that has been clinically studied to raise glutathione levels in the body.
The case for combining them
Even with the inconsistencies in the individual research, the biochemical link between the two gives researchers reason to think the combination could outperform either alone. Because they share the same recycling system, supplementing both may help sustain it during and after hard exercise.
Still, research specifically on the combined intake of vitamin C and glutathione and its effect on exercise is largely unexplored. An additive effect is anticipated, but the studies to confirm it haven't been done.
The takeaway
Vitamin C and glutathione are biochemically linked antioxidants, and the biology makes a reasonable case for pairing them to recover from intense exercise.
For vitamin C, 200 milligrams to 1 gram a day is the range the evidence supports. For glutathione, delivery method matters, with forms like Setria® glutathione or liposomal forms may absorb better than standard capsules. Just know the combined approach is promising rather than proven, and it would work best as part of a broader approach to your fitness routine.