Glutathione research tells a similar story: it's promising but mixed. Outcomes vary depending on the form used and how it was administered. The core challenge is that glutathione is hard to study in supplement form, because how much actually reaches your cells depends heavily on the delivery method, and studies have used different ones, making direct comparisons difficult. Most glutathione supplements are poorly absorbed and utilized by the body. Setria® glutathione is one form of the compound that has been clinically studied to raise glutathione levels in the body.