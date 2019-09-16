Why 'Just Trust Your Heart' Is Bad Advice For Finding A Good Relationship

Despite the message of the popular Beatles song that "all you need is love," the merge is a time when you need to access your rational self as much as your emotional self. A successful relationship requires honest self-knowledge. People who can survive the test of many seasons after the initial springtime love fest must be flexible, capable of apologizing when necessary, and willing to change. Although we may be attracted to a perfect-looking body or someone who is the life of the party, it is honesty, persistence, and loyalty that are the keys to a relationship that can stand the test of time.

One of the greatest gifts we can give ourselves in every aspect of life is mindfulness, the ability to observe ourselves and stay balanced in spite of any rush of feelings we are reacting to—the ability to take a step back and make the wisest possible decisions, those that blend heart and head.

Here are four suggestions to help you make a more mindful decision about a future partner: