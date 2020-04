I Donated 90% Of My Stuff Before Moving In With My Fiancé—Here’s Why

Office/Meditation room: Our home office also doubles as a meditation room. I start every day stretching in this room, and it’s where we meditate together every morning and night, even if it’s for a short amount of time. I also do yoga in there to wind down at the end of the day, and my yoga playlists are a huge part of that process for me. (No really—find me on Spotify and you’ll see how seriously I take creating my yoga playlists for both my at-home practices and the classes I teach!). Music really is the best backdrop for every kind of mindful practice, so our Sonos is an essential part to this space specifically.

The Kitchen: Making healthy food at home is one of my favorite things to do and is a huge part of my job as a wellness and healthy food blogger, so it was important to me to get the vibe right in our kitchen. I always play my favorite music here if I am cooking solo to keep me centered and make it more fun, too.

The living room: At the end of the day, we love to simply wind down and connect with each other. With our Sonos also in the living room, we can snuggle up and watch a movie, listen to a podcast, or chill out to some of our favorite tracks. I cannot wait to see where the journey of living here takes us; it’s been the perfect home to begin the