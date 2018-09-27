I Donated 90% Of My Stuff Before Moving In With My Fiancé—Here’s Why

I believe that your home is your sanctuary—it’s where you begin each day and where you celebrate what you’ve accomplished at the end of it. It’s also where you connect with yourself and those most important to you. I have always said that in my case home is wherever Jonathan and Hudson are, and our new home is no exception!

Moving into a new home has been absolutely magical for so many reasons. I feel that sometimes our souls are just ready for something new, and this has absolutely been the case for me with moving into our new space.

Our goals in this new space were to keep it as minimal as possible in order to have space to truly breathe and to create a Zen sanctuary to come home to every day.