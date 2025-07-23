Advertisement
This Surprising Brain Skill Predicts Longevity (Not Memory!)
We’ve long known that strong cognitive health is tied to longevity, but research suggests one specific mental skill may be a standout predictor of how long you’ll live: verbal fluency.
That’s your ability to quickly retrieve and use words in conversation, storytelling, or even a game of Scrabble. And it turns out, it might say more about your health than memory or even general intelligence.
Why verbal fluency matters
In a recent study,1 researchers followed over 500 older adults (ages 70 to 105) over the course of up to 18 years. They looked at how well participants performed on nine different cognitive tasks, including memory, speed, knowledge, and fluency, and tracked how these abilities predicted survival over time.
Here’s what they found:
- Verbal fluency was the only cognitive skill significantly linked to longevity.
- Participants with lower fluency lived nearly 9 years shorter than those with higher fluency.
- Other cognitive markers, like memory or processing speed, didn’t show the same predictive power.
- Researchers believe verbal fluency stands out because it reflects multiple aspects of brain function, combining quick thinking, vocabulary access, and flexible thinking.
A simple skill with deep impact
Why does this matter for your day-to-day? Unlike some cognitive skills, verbal fluency is something you can practice regularly—whether it’s chatting with friends, reading out loud, learning a new language, or doing word games.
The takeaway
You don’t need a brain scan to check in on your cognitive health. Your ability to find and use words in real time may offer powerful insight into how your brain is aging and how long you might live. So talk it out, read more, and challenge your mind with language. It’s more than just conversation; it’s actively boosting your longevity.