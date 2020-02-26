We are conditioned from birth, it seems, to fight for our piece of the pie, defend ourselves, or at least convince people that our views are "right." We do it with our families, at school, at work, and at social gatherings. If we're "proved wrong," we feel somehow lessened, defeated, or humiliated. In some cases, being proved wrong can upset our entire worldview, leaving us unanchored.

The problem is that we all come with the necessary equipment to fall into the "always be right" trap. Opinions are like bellybuttons. We all have them, so we have all the necessary ingredients to breed disagreement, conflict, and resentment.

Spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle goes as far as to describe the need to be right as a form of violence. At its mildest, it is inflexibility. At its height, it manifests as dominance. The compulsion to inflict our opinions of the world on another originates in fear. Its opposites are humility and compassion. Even the golden rule tells us to treat others in a way we would like to be treated. If you just keep banging away at someone until they flinch and accept your point of view, you're probably not very happy with the state of your current relationships—or secretly need that validation to feel good about yourself.