Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD (& What To Do About It)

A Note on Electronics

There is conflicting research about electronics at bedtime. The standard advice says to limit screen time and keep devices out of the bedroom. However, there isn’t strong evidence that avoiding electronics in the hours before bedtime is necessary. (Thank the screen time gods!) If watching reality TV or wikiwalking on your tablet before bed makes you sleepy, by all means go for it. No matter what you choose to do, keep in mind that there is strong support in the scientific literature for leaving electronics out of the bedroom as a way to promote healthy sleep—and healthy relationships (wink)!