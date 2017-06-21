Why My Whole Family (Pets Included) Eats According To This Philosophy

A few months before my husband Andrew and I welcomed our son Poe, our little family brought home Rooster Lou, a Great Pyrenees hailing from the hills of Asheville, North Carolina. The not-so-teensy fluff ball quickly sprouted into a 95-pound gentle giant; every inch of her wholly made of love and fur (lots of it!). She is an integral member of our tribe and Poe’s “big sissy,” always keeping her watchful eye and gentle cuddles directed his way.

Rooster comes along on every family adventure, from our long weekend hikes outside Washington, D.C. to our slower morning coffee shop jaunts. Her warmth and energy are not only abundant and unconditional, they’re infectious. Seeing as she was our first baby, keeping Rooster nourished and vibrant is one of our top priorities. We don’t want her to just keep up—we want her to really shine!