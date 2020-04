Why My Whole Family (Pets Included) Eats According To This Philosophy

In our search for a food with the nutrition she needs and the taste she craves we’ve found the most success in feeding Rooster CORE RawRev’s Wild Game + 100 % Raw Lamb dog food. Made with high-protein kibble and 100 percent pure freeze-dried raw meat, this high-protein food has an ingredient list Andrew and I would feel comfortable digging into ourselves: Duck, lamb (an excellent source of protein with lower incidence of allergic response), chickpeas, flaxseeds (rich in coat-shining omega-3s), parsley, kale, apples, and blueberries (rich in vitamins A and C). Each ingredient has a nutritive and palatable purpose.

This grain-, gluten-, and potato-free line supports Rooster’s whole body health and longevity, while keeping in line with our mealtime philosophies. Snagging their largest 18-pound bags to have handy, we’re able to satisfy Rooster’s instinctive love and craving for raw meat with the ease and convenience we provide for ourselves with our own meal prep.

Rooster is so much more than our dog; she’s our sunshine, our gentle giant, and our fearless companion. Keeping her well and thriving is always of the utmost importance—we’re so happy to have found an option that makes all of us happy.