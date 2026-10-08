It’s normal to be concerned about gaining weight after weight loss. No matter how or why you decided to lose weight, you put in the work, and it’s natural to be worried about losing progress. One factor that can influence how much weight you regain is your metabolism. After weight loss, it naturally adapts to running on less fuel. This means your body needs less energy to function than it did before weight loss. When your metabolism adapts to using less fuel, it can be easy to regain weight if you aren’t aware of this natural adaptation process. That is why supporting your metabolism in healthy ways is key to maintaining your weight goals.