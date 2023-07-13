Why It Matters If Your Pet Is Overweight (And What To Do About It!)

As pet parents, we’ve all been there… Our dog gives us extra-shiny puppy eyes or our cat is decidedly snuggly, and the treats start flowing. Or maybe our work schedule ramps up and our four-legged friend doesn’t get enough playtime. These things happen, but can also result in our pet gaining a few extra pounds—and that matters more than you might think.

When our dogs and cats gain weight, it usually happens gradually—meaning it might go by unnoticed. One extra treat or one less walk may not seem like a big deal, but being 10% overweight can greatly increase the risk of our dog developing serious health conditions. And even one extra pound can impact our cat’s health.