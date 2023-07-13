Why It Matters If Your Pet Is Overweight (And What To Do About It!)

Whether your pet is overweight or you're staying proactive, all pet parents benefit from a weight maintenance plan that balances nutrition, exercise, and regular checkups at the vet. For precise nutrition, you can count on Hill's Science Diet. From there, regular exercise is of the essence. Get your dog's heart rate up (and your steps in) with daily walks, runs, or a swim. Use their favorite toys for fetch and tug-of-war. And for the cat who'd rather be dozing in the sun? Find engaging toys that will get them darting around the living room (nothing beats a white light on the wall). If they're up for it, try a cat harness and go for a walk.