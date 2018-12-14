The One Wellness “Trend” That Was Totally Worth Years Of Experimenting

As someone whose digestion took center stage of her health at the ripe old age of 21, I can tell you that I don't just put any old thing in this body of mine. Like so many, when I first embarked on my healing journey, I felt like I was constantly disappointed. Nothing is more frustrating than knowing that you don't feel your best, feeling horrible pains in your stomach and having everyone look at you like you're making it up because, "according to your blood tests, you are perfectly healthy."

Well, once I got fed up, I decided to take matters into my own hands and do some detective work. Mind you, this was over a decade ago, so the gluten allergies, food intolerances, and so many of the now commonplace health ailments were still not on the radar for the majority of the country. So, I went about things the old-fashioned way, and gasp, went to the library to read books about common food allergies that might cause the type of pain I was experiencing daily. I became a food-body detective, and since then, I've never stopped!