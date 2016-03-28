11 Signs You Need To Cut Back On Booze (Even If You're Not An Alcoholic)

I struggled with alcohol through my teens, twenties, and early thirties. I had a work-hard, play-hard, jet-set lifestyle and was totally burned out by 30. When I realized just how fatigued I was, I left my career as a consultant to “find myself." What I found was that I still relied too heavily on alcohol.

I woke up in the morning after my 30th birthday to a giant goose egg on my forehead and no idea how it got there. I told myself I'd cut back, but when my 31st birthday rolled around, I got absinthe-related amnesia. It wasn't until a few weeks before my 32nd birthday that I made a commitment that stuck. No more getting drunk. Period.

Over the past few years, I’ve not only “not gotten drunk”—I’ve also successfully learned to drink in moderation. Now, I only very occasionally indulge in alcohol, and then it's to a very moderate degree. From my experiences, as well as my studies with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, I developed a coaching practice to support other women in adopting and practicing moderation with alcohol—on their terms.

Often, people discuss drinking as an “all or nothing” affair. As soon as you admit that you think you drink "too much," you're suddenly a candidate for a recovery program and should be quitting cold turkey.

You can have a problem with alcohol, and not be an alcoholic. You can have a problem with alcohol and not want to quit. Sometimes we need to see our experiences reflected back to us in order to feel comfortable making a change.

The problem with the “all or nothing” approach to alcohol is that many of us don’t relate, and rather than be labeled as addicts, we stay silent about our desire to change.

We face pressure to drink in social situations. The people around us may not be comfortable with their own drinking habits, which can make your decision to do things differently even more loaded. You could lose a friendship, or a business relationship if you rub someone the wrong way on a night out. But isn't it more important to be someone you feel comfortable looking at in the mirror every day?

If any of this resonates with you, consider this permission to make a change—an affirmation that your truth is real. Here are twelve signs that made me realize it was time to consider redefining my relationship with alcohol.