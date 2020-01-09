The Cozy Childhood Memory That I'm Weaving Into My Own Daily Life

There are few memories I hold dearer than ones of my grandmother, Iran Joon, floating in her kitchen.

A galley overlooking the Hudson River, it was humble but bustling. So far from her homeland but the center of our universe. Dotted with Persian rosewater and sabzi (green herbs), saffron and dried limes, dolmas as big as our fists and steaming chai (tea) ready, she so earnestly, existed to feed us. The winsome waft of it all was her aromatic "welcome" sign; we all too happy to oblige.

Iran was a remarkably petite woman, no more than 4-foot-10 in her highest house shoes—but, somehow still, an expansive, generous, gravitational force. And with family both near and a world away, she and her home were always buzzing. On a call or around her lace-veiled table, she'd bring conversation to life. Easy, opened, beaming—her Farsi poetic and melodious to my novice ears—a sugar cube between her teeth, always, and chai in hand.

Tea remains my grandmother's living legacy. Now 30 myself—with a family and community of my own, a kitchen to call home and table to call heart—it's ingrained in my own daily life as well.