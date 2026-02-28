The most important organ connected to your cognitive health may not just be your brain. New research from UC San Francisco suggests that when it comes to brain health, we've been overlooking a surprising organ: your liver. According to a study published in Cell,1 exercise triggers your liver to release a protective enzyme that travels to your brain and repairs damage. So, your daily walk is doing more than stretching your legs and boosting your step count; you're also caring for your cognitive health.