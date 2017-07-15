I'm An Ex-Bodybuilder: Here's Why I Think Food Is More Important Than Exercise

One question I’m frequently asked when I first meet someone is why I traded in my weightlifting belt for a kitchen apron. Many people seem to think that food, in any form, is the arch enemy of a professionally tailored body. Whether you’re a pencil-thin model strutting down the runway of a Parisian fashion show or a muscular Adonis competing on the stage of the Mr. Olympia championship, one too many calories could spell the end of a promising career.

That may be society’s predominant way of thinking, but I’ve found that food, and specifically good nutrition, is actually the key driver behind achieving any desired body type—no matter how much physical training you do. In fact, what I learned during my years of strenuous workouts and various muscle-supplementing meal regimens can be summed up with the following simple adage:

"You cannot exercise your way out of a bad diet, but you can always eat your way to a fitter and healthier body."

Think about what this means. At first, it sounds counterintuitive. But in the end, what you eat either helps or takes away from any benefits you gain through exercise. No matter what shape you're in.