This Common Gut Bacteria May Raise Colorectal Cancer Risk
If you've been paying attention to the most recent gut health research, you've probably heard of Bacteroides fragilis. It's one of the most common bacteria in the human gut, found in the majority of healthy adults. However, this same bacterium has also been linked to colorectal cancer risk.
So, which is it? Harmless resident or potential problem?
A new study published in Communications Medicine1 finally offers an answer, and one that's not about the bacteria themselves. It's about the viruses living inside them.
What the research found
Researchers set out to solve a long-standing puzzle: why does B. fragilis seem to increase the risk of colorectal cancer (CRC) in some people, yet not in others?
To find out, they analyzed gut microbiome data from over 2,500 individuals across multiple studies, including people with CRC and healthy controls. Instead of just looking at which bacteria were present, they dug deeper. They examined the viruses (called prophages) that infect and live within bacterial cells.
They discovered that B. fragilis strains, infected with specific viruses in the Caudoviricetes group, were significantly more common among people with colorectal cancer.
The numbers are striking. People with CRC were twice as likely to have detectable levels of these phage-infected B. fragilis strains compared to healthy controls. This wasn't a fluke. The findings were validated in an independent cohort of 877 individuals.
In other words, it's not just about having B. fragilis in your gut. It's about which version of that bacteria you're carrying, including whether it's been infected by certain viruses.
Why this matters for your gut health
This research shifts how we think about the gut microbiome. For years, we've focused on which bacteria are "good" or "bad." This study suggests the picture is far more nuanced.
The same bacterial species can behave differently depending on what's happening inside it, including whether it's been infected by specific viruses. Your gut virome (the collection of viruses in your gut) is an emerging area of research that's reshaping our understanding of digestive health, gut inflammation, and disease risk.
While we can't yet test for these specific phages in a clinical setting, this discovery opens the door for potential early-detection biomarkers down the road. The more we understand about why certain gut signatures are linked to disease, the closer we get to catching problems earlier.
What you can do to support your gut microbiome
While the science catches up, the best thing you can do is focus on what we know supports a healthy, diverse gut environment. No fancy testing required, just consistent, evidence-backed habits.
Eat a wide variety of fiber-rich plants. Different fibers feed different bacteria. Aim for diversity: leafy greens, legumes, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and colorful vegetables. The goal isn't perfection but variety.
Prioritize fermented foods. Yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and miso all introduce beneficial microbes and support gut diversity. Even a small daily serving can make a difference.
Limit ultra-processed foods. These tend to be low in fiber and high in additives that may disrupt microbial balance. You don't have to be rigid, just make whole foods the foundation.
Manage stress. Chronic stress impacts gut barrier function and can shift your microbial composition. Find what works for you, whether that's breathwork, movement, time outside, or simply protecting your downtime.
Move your body regularly. Exercise has been linked to greater microbial diversity, independent of diet. Consistency beats intensity here.
The bigger picture on colorectal cancer prevention
Gut health is one piece of the puzzle. It's not the whole picture.
Colorectal cancer screening remains one of the most effective tools we have, and current guidelines recommend starting colonoscopies at age 45 for average-risk adults. If you have a family history or other risk factors, talk to your doctor about starting earlier.
Other modifiable factors matter, too, such as maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol, not smoking, and staying physically active, all of which contribute to lower CRC risk.
This is about using information to your advantage and making empowered choices.
The takeaway
Your gut microbiome is more layered than we once thought. It's not just about which bacteria you have, but what's happening within those bacteria, including the viruses they carry.
While we wait for science to translate these findings into clinical tools, supporting your gut through diet and lifestyle remains your best daily action. Eat diverse plants, move your body, manage stress, and stay on top of your screenings.