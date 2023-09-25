Why Are Entrepreneurs Obsessed With Squarespace? Our Free Workshop Will Show You 

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a health coach, yoga instructor, or seasoned entrepreneur—defining your brand and sharing it with the world is the bread and butter of any venture. And in our recent virtual workshop Make Your Mark, created in partnership with Squarespace, we learned that this can be (dare we say) easy. You don’t have to spend thousands on the perfect logo. You don’t have to juggle five platforms just to send an email. Just start by pressing play on this free workshop.