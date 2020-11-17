No matter what kind of toothbrush you have, Grove Guides at natural cleaning marketplace Grove Collaborative Angela Bell and Georgia Dixon say to do your cleaning from the base up.

First, they recommend removing any toothpaste buildup from the handle with a solution of dish soap and warm water.

From there, remove the bristle head if it's detachable (no big deal if not; just stick the whole brush in) and submerge it in a glass of household hydrogen peroxide for at least 15 minutes. "This will help remove any toothpaste residue, as well as work away at bacteria on the bristles," they tell mbg. Desrosiers adds that if you don't have hydrogen peroxide on hand, antibacterial mouthwash would work here too.

"After soaking the toothbrush head, run under warm water and use your thumb to gently rub the bristles to remove any remaining toothpaste particles and the peroxide," the Grove Guides say. This step is important because although the household hydrogen peroxide found in most stores is only a 3% dilution, it's still not safe to ingest.

Once your deep cleaning is done, let your brush's bristles dry completely before using it again.