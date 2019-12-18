My Healthy Travel Checklist

I book my travel accommodations at hotels I know have me covered for healthy eating, like Westin Hotels & Resorts, but eating well en route to my destination is up to me. Many airports are getting better about providing healthy meal options, but one thing you can almost always find—whether in a terminal or at a gas station—is a piece of fruit. I always bring packets of peanut or almond butter with me to squeeze onto apples or bananas for a quick, complete snack if I get hungry in transit. That way, I don't end up having to rely on those stale airline pretzels or not-so-satisfying cookies to hold me over.

Once at your destination, if you've got a touchy digestive system, eating plenty of fiber will ensure that your digestion stays on track. Westin Hotels include fiber-rich oatmeal on their Eat Well menu (top it off with seeds!), making it easy to get a nutritious breakfast from coast to coast.