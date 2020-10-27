Right now, during this challenging time on our planet, we need more than ever to learn to tune into our feelings so that we can know how to navigate the challenges with equanimity rather than with fear.

Sometimes there is confusion around trusting our feelings. Here's a question I recently received from a client:

"I have difficulty taking to heart the fact that our feelings are a trustworthy guide to act upon. I always understood that it is our thoughts that lead to our feelings and therefore 'we'—(the thoughts we think) are generating how we feel. Surely if this is the case, our feelings cannot be trusted since we potentially will have misguided and misperceived ideas and thoughts."

This woman's confusion is the result of not understanding what our feelings are telling us.