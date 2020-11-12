'What You Seek Is Seeking You': What This Rumi Quote Means + How To Live It

Spiritual wisdom tells us that our desires are co-created by the Universe. Rumi said it best with the age-old quote: "What you seek is seeking you."

When we live according to this mantra, we trust that we're not just looking for our desires. They're looking for us too. You wouldn’t have had the desire in the first place if some higher power didn’t put it there. But how do we foster this kind of trust? Here are a few ideas.