Spirituality
'What You Seek Is Seeking You': What This Rumi Quote Means + How To Live It

'What You Seek Is Seeking You': What This Rumi Quote Means + How To Live It

Emily Fletcher
Emily Fletcher
Founder of Ziva Meditation
Emily Fletcher is an author, public speaker, and the founder of Ziva Meditation, the world's first online meditation training platform.
Last updated on November 12, 2020

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

Last updated on November 12, 2020

Spiritual wisdom tells us that our desires are co-created by the Universe. Rumi said it best with the age-old quote: "What you seek is seeking you."

When we live according to this mantra, we trust that we're not just looking for our desires. They're looking for us too. You wouldn’t have had the desire in the first place if some higher power didn’t put it there. But how do we foster this kind of trust? Here are a few ideas.

How to apply "what you seek is seeking you" to your life.

1. Meditate daily.

Once we start getting to the chair (aka meditating every day), we stop being under the illusion that happiness lies on the other side of any one goal coming to fruition. We start to access bliss on a visceral level every day (preferably twice a day). Then our desires become nature’s way of using us as a fulfillment delivery vehicle.

Once you start meditating, you develop an all-access pass to bliss and fulfillment in the only place that it actually resides: inside you.

2. Reflect on what you really want.

Once you get in the habit of coming back to yourself daily through meditation, you can ask yourself "What do I want to do?" Then, instead of turning it into a goal, which will cause the fun, bubbly feeling to dissipate, we want to keep ourselves in the realm of desire by consciously reminding ourselves that what we seek is also seeking us. We don't have to do anything. But we do want to do something.

3. Take inspired action.

This doesn’t mean sit around and wait for your dreams to land on your doorstep! You have to take inspired action. This is simply an important reminder that your happiness does not lie on the other side of a job, a boyfriend, or a proposal. Your happiness exists right now, inside of you.

The paradoxical thing that starts to happen is the more you practice this, the easier it is for your desires to find you. Probably because taking the pressure off each individual event or thing allows you to stop panicking long enough to see your desires and opportunities when they arrive.

So, what do you think is seeking you?

