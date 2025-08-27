Not everyone will be affected negatively by divorce itself, but depending on the nature of the divorce, it can certainly leave a mark—even unknowingly. Some children may grow up not understanding where their fears or insecurities in relationships are stemming from. "They may state or believe that they have effectively coped with their parents' divorce and thus feel that they have no reason to be feeling what they are currently experiencing," Sosa explains. "There may even be a sense of shame for these insecurities."