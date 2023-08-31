What We Can Learn About Well-Being From This CEO & Her Goldendoodle

Our pets make everything better. That's why Yasmine Jameelah, founder of Transparent Black Girl, can't imagine celebrating the five-year anniversary of her business without Eazy-E, her Goldendoodle puppy. Transparent Black Girl is a community that provides space for Black women to heal and ease into wellness. Yasmine's work is invaluable, but as a CEO, she's under pressure. Thankfully, with Eazy by her side, Yasmine is able to stay anchored to her wellness routine as they walk, play, and work together.