In 2006 Renée Zellweger, started to disappear. She'd had quite the start to her career (one of her first major roles saw her uttering one of the best known quotes in cinema: "You had me at hello") She became an synonymous with the fictional Bridget Jones for her role as the quirky London lady, and took the lead role in Chicago.

But after winning her first Oscar in 2004 for her role in Cold Mountain, Zellweger started to fade. She had few scattered roles before an unannounced step back from the spotlight in 2010. She wouldn't appear in another project until 2016, and even in that year she only starred in a few films (including rehashing her role as Bridget Jones).

This past fall she stepped truly back into the spotlight with her role in the Judy Garland biopic, Judy, which has earned her a fourth Oscar nomination—and plenty of buzz that she may take it. At that time, she sat down with New York Magazine to talk about her break from Hollywood, and her honest dialogue of the struggles of fame and the importance of self-love can teach us all a lot about how we can live life as our most genuine selves.

Here's three of our favorite lessons we can learn from Zellweger as she steps back into the spotlight.