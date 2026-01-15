What Unexpectedly Happened When I Added Amino Acids to My Workout
As a health editor, you might expect I have a “go hard or go home” ethos when it comes to my workouts. But here’s the thing: You know those people who say they don’t have a lazy bone in their body? I’m not one of them.
I do indeed have some lazy bones, and while I often try to stick to a regular fitness routine, I will take some workout-induced muscle soreness and next-day fatigue as a welcome excuse to take it easy for a day (or two).
That’s why taking mindbodygreen's lean & tone aminos+ kind of backfired on me.
More muscle tone, faster recovery
I started taking lean & tone aminos+ with the hope that I would, well, feel leaner and more toned. And I can honestly say after getting through my first box, I did. It felt like my workouts and diet had been going a little further towards those goals.*
I realized that because I couldn’t phone in my day-after lack of energy, I was working out more often, and actually feeling more energetic overall. I wanted to work out more! I was also able to push harder2 in my workouts while doing more of them.*
That’s thanks to the powers of branched-chain amino acids (leucine, isoleucine, and valine) at fueling muscle repair processes3. That means less delayed-onset muscle soreness4 and a faster turnaround time between workouts.*
Don’t get me wrong, I fully appreciate the importance of recovery for optimal performance, but if my body feels energized and primed to work out with less downtime, it’s kind of a no-brainer that I should move more.
Complementing my protein goals
The protein pressure is real—I think any woman who has an ounce of interest in health and fitness can agree. And I totally understand why, since protein provides the building blocks needed to build muscle. And we all want more muscle, right? Afterall, it’s the organ of longevity, and comes with wide-ranging benefits from metabolic support5 to injury prevention, cognition, and overall lifespan.
So I try to hit my 30 grams of protein per meal (the grass-fed whey protein isolate+ has made that a lot easier for me, and it is so good in a yogurt bowl). But even still, some days it’s harder to do. One of the key reasons 30 grams is the number to strive for is because of that leucine threshold for MPS, along with getting enough essential amino acids to support tissue repair, hormone production, and neurotransmitter production.*
I love using my lean & tone aminos+ as a complement to a protein-rich diet, as a bit of extra insurance. I know I’m getting what I need for the body composition I’m trying my best to create (more muscle, please!).*
As an added bonus, I actually really like the taste of the lean & tone aminos+, and it’s easy to habit stack with my daily creatine.
The takeaway
My overall impression of lean & tone aminos+ is that it’s works well to support healthy body composition when paired with an active lifestyle, especially strength training. And feeling less sore means more frequent workouts with more energy in the bank to really get the most out of each workout.*