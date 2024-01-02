Advertisement
Tune In: What To Expect In 2024 In The Beauty Industry According To Editors
My very first beauty prediction is that 2024 is going to be an exciting year in skin care, hair health, and makeup. Because as 2023 showed us, innovation is happening at breakneck speed. From high-tech firming peptides, plumping topicals that are delivered deep into the lower layers of the skin, and in-office treatments rooted in regeneration, skin care felt almost futuristic. Makeup, too, was ripe with delicious formulas, gobsmacking pigments, and dreamy finishes. Hair care felt fresh and playful—but most importantly, put the health of the hair first.
Simply put: I feel exhilarated by the beauty industry as of late. And that’s what we’re talking about in today’s episode of Clean Beauty School. I’m joined by senior beauty editor Jamie Schneider to recap 2023 and get ready for a very beautiful 2024!
In the episode, we chat about our favorite product launches from the past year, our beauty resolutions, and what we’re most excited about covering in the coming months.
Listen to the whole episode for all our insights, but in the meantime — some of our takeaways:
Prioritize amino acid intake for optimal skin care results
The skin can’t regenerate out of nothing—it needs the appropriate building blocks. And in the case of keratin, collagen, and elastin, that’s amino acids found in protein. Without these, the skin can’t optimally function.
One of my favorite tips from the past year was from holistic nutritionist Jennifer Hanway, who told me that if you’re spending top dollar on skin care treatments and topicals to boost collagen production, you need to be feeding your body amino acids so it can properly create collagen in the first place.
“It makes total sense that if you’re going to spend all this money for treatments, plan it in a way where you are focusing on getting those nutrients in,” notes Schneider.
Firming topicals actually deliver results
To be blunt: Serums and creams that promised to address firming and sagging have historically been lackluster. They’re not snakeoil, but certainly not the “face lift in a jar” they’ve been marketed as.
But as Schneider reported on this year (and further discusses in the episode, skin firming technology has come a long way.
“Skin firming topical ingredients—so things like peptides, epidermal growth factors, and exosomes—have really evolved over the past year. I think a lot of people are really confused about which ingredients they should reach for that actually work, and that’s fair because there were a lot of products that didn’t deliver on their claims, but I’ve talked to a lot of experts about these new innovations. They can really produce results when you use them topically—without any other sort of invasive treatments.”
We’re going to pay attention to posture
More and more, folks have become interested in asymmetries of the face—especially as they age. These facial asymmetries can be traced back to muscle imbalances, which is a topic I actually wrote about in one of our Well-Being Forecast reports at the end of last year.
And in the years to come, I think we’ll see a broader focus on correcting these imbalances through posture, facial massage, and muscle work. Because the thing is: There is no topical solution that is going to fix asymmetries. You can only look to injectables or surgery to address these, which of course are cost prohibitive and not everyone wants to go down those routes.
And outside of that, the best way to address these is to work on posture, muscle health, and being mindful of where you hold tension.
Tune in:
As far as I can tell, things are looking bright in the beauty space for the coming year. Expect thoughtful formulations, innovative ingredient stories, and cutting-edge regenerative technology. And of course, expect us to cover it every step of the way.
