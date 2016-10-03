7 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Period (Yes, Really)

I use to dread getting my period. Back when I was on The Pill, I’d avoid those sugar tablets like the plague and tried to skip as many periods as I could. (I’m so sorry, body!)

But I’ve since come to honor and respect my cycle, and I actually enjoy getting my period. I’ve learned how to live more in sync with my cycle, and it has completely changed the way I live my life.

It’s been a journey, and one that has taken many years of research, working closely with other women and experimenting with my own health and well-being practices. Along the way, I’ve picked up some pretty handy hacks for getting rid of the cramps, bloating and headaches that often come with periods.

Here are seven of my favorite period hacks, because why not enjoy this time?