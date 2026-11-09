This Popular Diet Was Linked To 76% Lower Stroke Risk In Women
You might already know the DASH diet as a way to support heart health, particularly when it comes to managing blood pressure. But could the way you eat also influence your risk of stroke as you get older?
It's an interesting question, especially since stroke and heart disease share several risk factors.
In a new study1 of 1,177 older adults, researchers looked at whether following DASH was linked to a lower risk of a first stroke. What they found differed quite a bit between women and men.
About the study
The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet was originally developed to help manage high blood pressure. It focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy, while limiting sodium and saturated fat.
Since high blood pressure is a major risk factor for stroke, researchers wanted to see whether following this eating pattern could also help protect the brain.
The team followed participants with a median age of 81 for an average of 6.6 years.
None had experienced a stroke before the study began. Researchers compared their eating habits with DASH guidelines, then tracked who experienced a first stroke caused by a blocked blood vessel in the brain.
Women who followed DASH had a lower stroke risk
Over the follow-up period, 60 participants experienced a first stroke. When researchers separated the results by sex, they found a notable difference.
Women who closely followed the DASH diet had a 76% lower relative risk of stroke than women who followed it less closely. This result was strong enough that it's unlikely to be due to chance alone.
Men, however, didn't show the same benefit.
Why might women and men respond differently?
Researchers suggested that hormones, health habits, and differences in how cardiovascular risk factors develop or are managed could help explain the different results. However, the study wasn't designed to identify the reasons behind this apparent sex difference.
There are also some important limitations to consider.
Participants who followed DASH most closely were more likely to have high blood pressure and high cholesterol at the start of the study, suggesting some may have adopted the eating pattern after a health concern.
And because this was an observational study, researchers can't establish that DASH caused the lower stroke risk in women.
RELATED READ: This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity
How to bring more DASH-friendly foods into your routine
You don't have to wait until your blood pressure becomes a concern to make heart-supportive food choices. A few everyday changes can help you follow the DASH approach:
- Make room for more produce: Aim to fill about half your plate with fruits and vegetables. Add berries to breakfast, leafy greens to lunch, or roasted vegetables to dinner.
- Choose whole grains and lean protein: Swap refined grains for oats, quinoa, or brown rice, and include foods like fish, poultry, beans, and lentils. Low-fat milk and yogurt are also part of the DASH approach.
- Keep an eye on sodium and saturated fat: Cook at home more often when possible, season meals with herbs and spices, and limit heavily processed foods, fried meals, and fatty cuts of meat.
- Think beyond the next meal: DASH works as an overall eating pattern, not a short-term diet. Consistently choosing more nutrient-dense foods can support blood pressure and cardiovascular health over time.
The takeaway
DASH earned its reputation as a blood pressure diet, but it may also help protect women from stroke as they age.
This study offers an early clue, not a guarantee. Either way, giving your plate a little more color is a pretty good place to start.