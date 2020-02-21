mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Wondering About Your Relationship? Look At How You Walk Together

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Couple Walking Arm in Arm Together In the City

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

February 21, 2020 — 22:11 PM

Body language is an important part of any social interaction, and it can help us better understand how a person is feeling. Most often, body language cues are things like leaning into a conversation, or crossing our arms when we feel uncomfortable. But a new study sought to see if how we feel can be seen in our steps—and it turns out it can be.

The study, published today, was conducted by researchers in Japan and aimed to see how walking can be seen as a type of nonverbal communication—both for indicating the status of a relationship and for how it can impact the relationship.

Specifically, they focused on a phenomenon they called step synchronization. Walking is such a second-nature, subtle act—one of the first skills we learn. The knowledge that it may be impacted by how we feel about our other people is an interesting example of the physical manifestation of feelings.

In order to conduct the study, they paired same-gender people who didn't know each other previously, and tested three conditions: a half silent, half conversation walk; a silent walk; and a non-walking condition, where participants sat in a room and filled out a survey.

The researchers found a particular link between first impressions and our steps: a better first impressions meant more synchronicity when walking. They also found that pairs of women were more disposed to synchronicity, as were older pairs.

But it also turns out that walking together can also impact our feelings about the relationship: participants increased their impression ratings after going on a walk with their partner. According to the researchers, this suggests that the simple act of sharing a walk—even without any verbal communication—can change our relationships.

"I think most people are not even aware that their steps are synchronized with other people as they walk," said Chia-huei Tseng, Ph.D., an associate professor at Tohoku University.

Because it's something we don't necessarily think about it, our walking pattern is an interesting component of our body-language to consider in terms of our personal relationships. But this has us curious if we should be scheduling more walking dates for reasons other than the health benefits and the mindset boost.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Sex

Selfish & Entitled In Bed? Here Are 8 Signs Of A Sexual Narcissist

Suzannah Weiss
Selfish & Entitled In Bed? Here Are 8 Signs Of A Sexual Narcissist
Love

A Psychotherapist Shares How To Cultivate Romantic & Sexual Attraction

Ken Page, LCSW
A Psychotherapist Shares How To Cultivate Romantic & Sexual Attraction
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recovery

This Juice Boosts Workout Performance & Recovery Time In New Study

Christina Coughlin
This Juice Boosts Workout Performance & Recovery Time In New Study
Change-Makers

Recyclable Concrete Is Coming & It May Be Better Than The Original

Eliza Sullivan
Recyclable Concrete Is Coming & It May Be Better Than The Original
Beauty

Busy Philipps Isn't Getting Retouched Or Botox Anytime Soon — Here's Why

Abby Moore
Busy Philipps Isn't Getting Retouched Or Botox Anytime Soon — Here's Why
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

3 Research-Backed Ways To Boost Your Longevity With Olive Oil

Sarah Regan
3 Research-Backed Ways To Boost Your Longevity With Olive Oil
Integrative Health

Researchers Are One Step Closer To Creating A Coronavirus Vaccine

Abby Moore
Researchers Are One Step Closer To Creating A Coronavirus Vaccine
Home

Hacking The Circadian Rhythm With Light Gets Even Better With New Find

Sarah Regan
Hacking The Circadian Rhythm With Light Gets Even Better With New Find
Spirituality

This Weekend's New Moon Is The Most Spiritual Of The Year

The AstroTwins
This Weekend's New Moon Is The Most Spiritual Of The Year
Healthy Weight

Is Intermittent Fasting Safe For Women? All Your Questions Answered

Lindsay Boyers
Is Intermittent Fasting Safe For Women? All Your Questions Answered
Beauty

9 Acne Spot Treatments You Can Find In The Kitchen For Clear Skin

Andrea Jordan
9 Acne Spot Treatments You Can Find In The Kitchen For Clear Skin
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-the-way-we-walk-together-can-say-about-our-relationships

Your article and new folder have been saved!