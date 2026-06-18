Few individuals bring people together quite like Chelsea Jackson Roberts, PhD. The yoga and meditation instructor has a true gift for connection, which is obvious to anyone who has taken one of her classes. A teacher by training—she holds degrees in education and child development from Spelman, Columbia, and Emory—she is now a world-renowned Peloton instructor, Lululemon’s first Black ambassador, and one of wellness’ most impactful voices in mindful movement.