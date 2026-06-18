What A Morning With Toyota & Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts Taught Us
There��’s something uniquely powerful about moving in a community. It’s not movement as an act of performance, not an act of optimization, and not another wellness checkbox to complete. Rather, it's a choice to genuinely reconnect with yourself and the people around you.
Recently, we had a very affirming morning that reminded us of this sentiment exactly. On a bright, sunny Saturday in Miami, we hosted our Stronger Together event with Toyota: a community-centered wellness gathering designed to encourage movement, restoration, and meaningful moments.
Throughout the morning, guests moved through thoughtfully designed experiences rooted in one core idea—Toyota’s belief that People Are The Destination.
Here, five lessons we learned that morning we will be taking with us on the road ahead.
Movement is an act of connection
Few individuals bring people together quite like Chelsea Jackson Roberts, PhD. The yoga and meditation instructor has a true gift for connection, which is obvious to anyone who has taken one of her classes. A teacher by training—she holds degrees in education and child development from Spelman, Columbia, and Emory—she is now a world-renowned Peloton instructor, Lululemon’s first Black ambassador, and one of wellness’ most impactful voices in mindful movement.
Known for her work making wellness spaces feel more inclusive and welcoming, she guided attendees through a practice designed to help them slow down, reconnect to their breath, and move with intention.
The class balanced an energizing flow with moments of stillness and reflection, creating the kind of collective exhale many people need right now. More than anything, it reminded everyone in the room that wellness can feel supportive, joyful, and deeply human.
Make more out of the everyday moments
Transforming two Toyota vehicles into immersive wellness spaces, we explored how even everyday environments can support moments of calm and restoration. In Toyota's 2026 Grand Highlander, guests experienced guided meditation sessions designed to encourage pause and presence.
In Toyota’s all-new, battery electric vehicle, the 2027 Highlander, attendees received personalized energy readings intended to spark reflection and intention-setting.
Together, the experiences reinforced the idea that wellness doesn’t only happen inside studios or during perfectly curated aesthetic routines. Sometimes it happens during small moments of stillness woven throughout daily life—the daily commute, the drive to the grocery store, on the road with friends.
Time for recovery is essential
Inside the Longevity Lounge, attendees experienced compression therapy, mini massages, red light therapy sessions, and recovery-focused rituals designed to support relaxation and rejuvenation. The space encouraged guests to slow down, reset their nervous systems, and explore wellness tools that felt approachable rather than overwhelming.
Create rituals that support your goals
The Ritual Shop invited guests to bring the morning’s energy home with them through thoughtfully curated wellness products and sensory experiences. Guests explored personalized ritual pathways centered around either Energy or Restore, depending on what they felt they needed most that day.
From calming wellness essentials to uplifting self-care finds, the space highlighted how small daily rituals can help support well-being in realistic, sustainable ways.
Wellness works better together
Most importantly, Stronger Together served as a reminder that wellness doesn’t have to be complicated to be meaningful. Sometimes it looks like moving your body alongside others. Sometimes it’s taking a few minutes to breathe deeply. Sometimes it’s simply feeling connected to the people around you.
The takeaway: People Are The Destination
By the end of our morning, it was clear that what attendees would remember most wasn’t just the gift bags, wellness activations, or recovery treatments, even if those were all quite memorable. It was the feeling of being together.
And that’s a lesson we can all take on our journey forward.