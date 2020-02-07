With six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, it's clear that Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story struck a chord with viewers. Unlike many feigned romance dramas, the film portrayed the authentic, emotionally charged, and sometimes explosive moments in a relationship.

Marriage Story, which was released on Netflix in December, follows the unraveling of a marriage between Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver). While the present-day plot focuses on the divorce and custody battle, flashbacks highlight the early memories of the two falling in love and starting a family.

The plotlines, though polarizing at times, show the complexities of human emotions in relationships.

We consulted psychoanalyst, author, and emotion specialist Hilary Jacobs Hendel, LCSW, and clinical psychologist Sue Johnson, M.A., EdD, to better understand the intricacies of emotions and how they manifest in relationships. The two psychologists used the narrative of Nicole and Charlie to teach us how to manage and respond to those emotions in the midst of marital issues and more generally what we can learn about relationships and divorce from the film.