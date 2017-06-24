You Might Think You're Highly Sensitive, When Really, You're This

If you’re a highly sensitive person who tends to feel and sense more than the average person, you may be an ultra-sensitive person. When I first heard this term, I instantly knew it described me—even though I didn't fully understand what it meant.

Someone who is ultra-sensitive has extreme sensitivity to all sorts of sensory stimuli, foods, chemicals, and many other everyday, “normal” things in our environment. Our bodies are like refined antennae, picking up all kinds of subtleties that most people aren’t aware of. We’re like the canary in the coal mine, sensing danger and toxicity before anyone else.

Over the course of my career in holistic women’s health care, I’ve met hundreds of women who fall into this category who don't have the benefit of understanding their unique needs. No one taught us about ultra-sensitivity at school or at home, so learning how to live comfortably in this world can feel like a riddle with no clues.

For the ultra-sensitive person, life can feel overwhelming. You're burdened by a body that feels sick, a mind that feels assaulted by stimuli, and a spirit that struggles to feel at home in the world. This can keep you feeling stuck in relationships, your career, or life purpose.

So, how do you move forward with these physical, emotional and environmental sensitivities? These are the three keys that helped me shift into greater freedom.