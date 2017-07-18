Making food choices hasn't been simple since before the dawn of the internet age. You want to make informed decisions about what fruit to buy organic, what probiotics to invest in, and what meat you can actually feel good about putting in your body—and feeding to the people you love. But comparing and contrasting everything from location to the treatment of livestock to the size of the farm can be so overwhelming you start to wonder if it'd be easier just to go vegetarian.

Fortunately, there's one meat option that covers all the bases, so you can feel good about what you're eating every single time. It's called regenerative meat, and it's way cooler (and way less I, Robot) than it sounds.

Regenerative meat is part of the larger movement of regenerative agriculture—which harnesses the natural powers of large ruminants (like cows, bison, sheep, and goats) to ferment plants through special microbial action. That special skill makes their manure incredibly valuable as fertilizer. Even cooler (or, OK, just as cool) is the natural soil aeration provided by the hoofs of these animals. When working in tandem, this fertilizer and aeration stimulates the symbiotic biological elements of healthy grass and soil in ways no man-made tool ever could. (Mind blown, right?)