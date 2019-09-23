Endometriosis refers to a condition in which the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside in other parts of the body, most commonly in the abdominal cavity. It can cause a whole host of unpleasant symptoms, including painful cramping, long heavy periods, constipation and bloating, painful sex, urinary problems, low back ache, and chronic fatigue. "These symptoms are a result of the inflammation, irritation, and adhesions," says Aviva Romm, an M.D. who specializes in holistically treating women's hormonal issues.

While there are a number of environmental changes that can help with endometriosis (for a great rundown, check out this article), modifying your diet is a great place to start. The bad news? "There's no one-size-fits-all diet for women with endometriosis," says Jolene Brighten, D.C. and author of Beyond the Pill. "We do not have enough substantial evidence or understanding of what causes endo, so we can't say either way what will be most effective for the majority of women."