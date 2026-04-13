For 20 Years, I Lost Myself Every Month — This Is Life With PMDD
For half of every month, I disappeared.
For the other half, I was fully myself—clear, motivated, grounded, connected. I could answer texts, meet deadlines, trust my relationships, and move through my life with the quiet confidence of someone who recognized her own mind.
Then, almost overnight, something would shift.
The change was so complete, and so convincing, that for years I thought this darker version of me might be the more honest one. She was harsher, more fragile, impossible to reassure. She could find evidence of failure everywhere. She could turn a stable relationship into a source of panic, a manageable workday into proof that I was falling apart, a passing feeling into a permanent truth.
I didn’t have language for any of this when it began. I only knew that sometime after puberty, life became harder in a way I couldn’t explain.
Some days, I wouldn’t leave my bed. I would watch the light move across the room and feel time passing without me in it. Other days, I would start crying so suddenly and so intensely that it felt like my body knew something my mind didn’t. At fourteen, there was an explanation close at hand: my family had just gone through a massive upheaval after my dad made a poor business decision. We lost our home, our businesses, our community, and any real sense of stability. Grief was everywhere. So I told myself my struggle made sense.
That explanation followed me for years.
When the problem becomes your identity
Between the ages of fourteen and twenty-five, I sat in doctors’ offices trying to describe something I couldn’t yet see clearly enough to name. I was told it was depression, then anxiety, and at one point bipolar disorder. Each diagnosis came with a new framework, a new treatment plan, and a new hope that this would finally explain why I felt like two different people living in the same body.
But nothing quite fit and nothing fully worked.
Eventually, the labels started to matter less than the conclusion I drew from them: maybe the problem was simply me. Maybe I wasn’t resilient enough, disciplined enough, stable enough. Maybe this was just what my life felt like because I was failing at handling it.
What made it so disorienting was how real each version of me felt while I was in it.
For part of the month, I was capable and rational. I could make plans and believe in them. I could trust the people I loved. I could see myself clearly. Then, in what felt like the blink of an eye, that steadiness would vanish. In its place was someone overwhelmed, despairing, and utterly convinced that whatever she felt in that moment was the truth.
At my worst, I became hypercritical of everything: who I was, what I had done, what I had failed to do, what I looked like, what other people must secretly think of me. Even when some part of me knew it would pass, I couldn’t reason my way out of it. I could only wait for it to loosen its grip.
And when it did, I was left doing damage control.
The cost of losing half your life
In relationships, that meant trying to understand why certainty could dissolve so fast. I could feel secure, connected, deeply sure of someone—and then suddenly become convinced something was wrong, that I needed to leave, and that the relationship itself was the problem. It didn’t feel like fear. It felt like clarity. That was what made it so dangerous. I trusted it.
At work, the shift was just as stark. I could move through my days focused, confident, and clear on what I brought to the table. Then my confidence would erode so quickly that even speaking up on a Zoom call could feel physically difficult. I told myself I was burned out, under-challenged, overextended—anything that sounded more acceptable than the truth, which was that I had no idea why my own mind kept becoming unlivable.
My body felt just as unreliable. I could be doing everything “right” and still feel an abnormal level of exhaustion, bloating, migraines, muscle aches, and a strange disconnection from myself, as if I had been dropped into a body I no longer knew how to inhabit.
Then there was food.
At certain points in my cycle, it felt like I lost control almost completely—as if I stepped slightly outside myself and watched from a distance while I kept eating, long after I wanted to stop. When it passed, I would try to reverse it: restrict, overcompensate, promise myself I’d do better next time. But there was always a next time. Month after month, that cycle chipped away at my confidence, distorted my body image, and eventually contributed to an eating disorder.
For a long time, I tried to simplify all of this. I was told it was bad PMS layered on top of underlying mental health issues. But that explanation never fully held, because this was never just a few difficult days. It was consistently two full weeks of every month. Half of my life felt altered.
When I got older and did the math, the reality of that hit me hard. I got my first period at fourteen. By my early thirties, I had spent nearly two decades living in a cycle where I consistently could not be consistent. It was hard not to wonder what life might have looked like otherwise—how different my relationships, my work, and my sense of self might have been if I had not spent so much of my life trying to recover from my own mind.
The grief of that was not only about the past. It started to shape how I thought about the future.
I had always wanted children. I knew, at my core, I was good with kids. I had been an au pair, a nanny, and a teacher. Caring for children felt natural to me, almost instinctive. But over time, I could not ignore the question that kept surfacing: if I was experiencing two different versions of myself every month, what would that mean for a child depending on me? Not whether I could love them—I knew I could—but whether I could show up with the consistency they deserved.
Naming it
By my early thirties, it felt like I was running out of room to keep pushing through.
So I started paying closer attention. I tracked my moods, sleep, symptoms, what I was eating, and when everything seemed to sharpen or collapse. Once I saw the pattern, I couldn’t unsee it. Around the same time, I came across women online describing something that felt unnervingly familiar: Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, or PMDD.
For the first time, I saw my experience reflected back to me with such precision and in a way that actually made sense.
I made a document—symptoms, timelines, medications, past diagnoses—and brought it to two different OB-GYNs, asking if this could be PMDD. Both dismissed the idea, and neither seemed familiar with the condition. I was told I would have better luck with a psychiatrist and various types of therapy. I left both appointments in tears, carrying that familiar mix of shame and fury that comes from knowing something is wrong and realizing the person across from you has already decided not to look closely enough to see it.
But by then, something in me had shifted, too. I knew no one was going to care about finding this answer as much as I did.
So I kept going.
By the third OB-GYN, I got the PMDD diagnosis.
It is not just PMS
PMDD is widely misunderstood, under-researched, and too often minimized. That has real consequences—women lose years to misdiagnosis.
PMDD is not just bad PMS. It is a severe, hormone-based mood disorder rooted not in abnormal hormone levels, but in an abnormal sensitivity to the normal shifts of the menstrual cycle, especially during the luteal phase. Those shifts can affect neurotransmitters like serotonin and trigger intense psychological and physical symptoms. PMDD is estimated to affect 3 to 8 percent of women1, though it is often underdiagnosed and frequently mistaken for depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder.
Learning all this did not magically solve everything. But it rearranged something foundational inside me.
For years, I had built an identity around being inconsistent, emotionally unstable, too sensitive, too much, not enough. The diagnosis did not erase the damage, but it gave me back a crucial piece of myself: context. There was a reason this had been happening. I was not imagining it. I was not weak. And I was not failing at life in some private, shameful way that everyone else seemed to understand better than I did.
What I know now
There is no universal fix for PMDD, and I wish there were a cleaner ending than that. What has helped me has been cumulative: the right birth control, targeted supplements, therapy, more awareness, more protection around sleep and stress, and more honesty with the people close to me about what happens during certain parts of my cycle.
Tracking my cycle has also been essential. It helps me anticipate the days when my symptoms tend to intensify, lower the pressure on myself, avoid unnecessary conflict, and lean more intentionally on routines that support my nervous system.
Perhaps most importantly, I have learned to create distance between myself and the thoughts that arrive during that time. I know now that not every thought I have during a PMDD episode is telling the truth, which is why one of my rules of thumb is simple: no major life decisions during an episode.
The takeaway
If there is one thing I want other women to know, it is this: if something in your life feels cyclical, intense, and deeply out of alignment with who you know yourself to be, pay attention. Track it. Question what you have been told. Advocate for yourself, even if you have to do it tired, discouraged, and afraid.
If it keeps happening, if it has a pattern, if it feels bigger than what you’ve been told it is, trust that.
There may be a name for what you are experiencing.
And sometimes, that name is the difference between blaming yourself and finally understanding what you’ve been carrying.