5 Things You Need To Know Today (March 13, 2018)

New research published in the journal Psychonomic Bulletin & Review indicates that pursuing happiness may prevent you from finding it. The pursuit itself may never end because happiness is often unattainable and always moving. In that case, happiness doesn't get closer, and you're sinking all of your time into chasing it. At the end of the day, you're left without said happiness and a time deficit, both of which had adverse effects to study participants' feelings of well-being. (Science Daily)