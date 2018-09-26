September 26, 2018: Wellness News You Need To Know

New research published in the journal Pediatrics based on more than 2500 mother infant pairs suggests that breastfeeding from the boob is better than pumping for the baby's weight. While scientists aren't exactly sure why, they speculate that feeding from the breast transfers certain enzymes that may help with digestion. Also, feeding directly from the breast teaches the baby how to feed and stop intuitively, versus taking breastmilk from a bottle where the parent attempts to get the baby to take a certain amount. Of course, this research is splitting hairs: breastfeeding your baby is better than formula no matter how you do it! (Health Day)