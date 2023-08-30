First up, Rubin’s recommended way to recount your travel experiences in a timely and positive manner: By journaling about your daily peaks.

“Rather than trying to write down everything that happened over the course of the day, which could take you hours, what I like to do is pick what I call a peak,” she explains. Some people may call it a daily high or a rose—it’s just something in your day that made you feel good.

It doesn’t have to be something super exciting, but rather just an event or moment that delighted you, or meant something, even if for an unknown reason.

It can be a significant moment or a small one. A new adventure, or an eye-opening conversation. An adrenaline rush, or a moment of true piece.

Once you have your peak in mind, write about it for a few minutes. You can explore the moment it happened, how it made you feel, if you want to take anything away from that experience, etc.

“By doing it on a consistent basis along your trip, you’re almost creating a strand of pearls,” Rubin says.

“It’s really beautiful to look back on, and it helps you better enjoy your time.” So yes, this approach can be great for those who love memorabilia, but it can also just exist in the moment and never meet your eyes again if that’s what you choose.