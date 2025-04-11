Advertisement
The 5 Best Things To Do In St. Thomas, USVI — Editor Vetted & Approved
Sun, soft sand, and an easy atmosphere. For many of us—myself included—that is the definition of a getaway. And to get just that, the Caribbean is always a surefire bet. With a plethora of islands to choose from (each unique in their own way), you may wonder which one is the best for you. I’ve tried a few: Turks and Caicos for the pristine beaches. St. Lucia for the lush tropical wildlife. Anguilla for a more remote feel. The Bahamas for family fun.
And now add to the list: St. Thomas, my choice for easy travel and luxe accommodations. As a U.S. Virgin Island, those traveling from the States don’t require a passport (but you do need to show proof of citizenship upon leaving—an important distinction). While there, you can find top-notch resorts to make your stay feel like home, including the one we’re recommending below. And there are plenty of activities to keep you satisfied: Quality dining, daring watersports, and sun-soaked beaches that are begging for a lounge chair.
After a week there escaping the cold Northeast climate, I come back armed with my must-do recs.
Where to stay: The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas
Combine 30 miles of pristine beachfront property, modern rooms designed to perfection, and top tear service, and you’ll get the undisputed best property on St. Thomas: The Ritz-Carloton, of course.
The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas is located on the east end, which is a particularly beautiful part of the island. The waters are crystal clear and a stunning shade of turquoise. And across the very blue view, you have undisrupted sights of St. John island and all the yachts and sailboats that come that way. It’s not a bad way to wake up every morning, I must say.
During the day, sprawl out on a lounge chair on the beach and make yourself at home. The sand is soft and the water is inviting. The hotel offers easy access to water sports—Sailing! Kayaking! Snorkeling! Paddleboarding! You name it!—so when you’ve reached your limit on lounging, you can enjoy the refreshing cool of the sea. The hotel also has two pools (one for families, the other adults-only) and accompanying cabanas. I recommend one of the days you enjoy living the luxe life in a cabana, where you get treated to fresh fruit, signature cocktails, and stunning views.
At mealtime, enjoy the hotel’s restaurants, which offer fresh seafood and Caribbean inspired drinks. Don’t miss Alloro, the premier restaurant on the property. There, you’ll find a robust wine list, fresh pasta dishes, and the most delicious lobster I’ve ever tasted. During lunch, Sails Beachside Restaurant & Bar is not-to-be-missed.
For those who don’t want to mess with their wellness routine, you can hit the fitness center, fit in a game of tennis, or take one of their roving fitness classes. And then treat those muscles to a relaxing massage at the spa, where you can unfurl your worries.
- Amenities: Fitness centers, spa, several cafes and restaurants, dietary accommodations, tennis, water sports, cabanas, pools, family-friendly activities,
- Book here
What to do: A day trip to St. Johns
Neighboring US Virgin Islands, St. Thomas and St. John are often viewed as a package deal. St. Thomas hosts the airport and more accommodations, so is often where guests stay. But St. Johns boasts the natural beauty: Much of the island is protected as a National Park so there’s more wildlife to explore.
Taking the ferry (or private boat) from Red Hook, it’s an easy jaunt to the island, making a day trip a very do-able excursion. While there, folks usually take one of two routes: Enjoy one of the Island’s incredibly beautiful bays or take a hike through the lush landscape.
For those who are opting for the beach setting, good choice. You will not be disappointed by any of these spots: Trunk Bay is the most popular and therefore busy, but it's beautiful. (Try to visit early in the morning before the crowds show up.) Watermelon bay offers incredible snorkeling. Maho bay typically has the calmest waters. And Cinnamon Bay is just plain stunning.
And if you’ve decided on a hike, well you’ll also get some beachtime too. Most of the hikes wind up at beaches in the end. For the best of all worlds, do Lind Point Trail, which connects the National Park Visitor Center to Honeymoon Beach. Bring water and snacks.
What to pack: Chic, but casual, beach essentials
Style on the Caribbean islands varies depending on where you’re visiting. If you’re in St. Barths or Turks and Caoicos? Bring out the designer duds. If you’re in Barbados? Feel free to go more casual, as the island lends itself to a calmer vibe.
St. Thomas lies somewhere in the middle. There are plenty of opportunities to don your best chic beachwear and nighttime dresses, but overall the feel of the island is no-fuss.
Check out my selects here:
Toast Swim Tube Onepiece Swimsuit
Why we love it:
- 15% spandex recycled poly and 16% spandex make for an eco-friendly and flattering fit
- Delivered to your door step plastic-free
- Plenty of other options from the brand, if this isn’t your preferred silhouette
I love a swimsuit chic enough to double as an outfit, which this absolutely does. The yellow hue is eye-catching against the blue waters—and the fit is perfect for both lounging or getting active. Then when you’re ready to grab a snack or drink, toss on a soft linen pant or flowing beach skirt and you’re elevated enough for any restaurant on the island.
Bembein Bria Slide
Why we love it:
- Comes in 4 colorways
- Handwoven raffia, crafted in India by artisans. The brand gives back 10% of all proceeds to Nest, a nonprofit that supports our precious weaving communities.
A slide that can take you from beach days to fun nights. These have a padded strap, so they’re oh-so-comfortable. The perfect thing to toss in your luggage.
Advertisement
Innbeauty Project Mineral Sun Glow
Why we love it:
- SPF 43 PA +++ for optimal sun protection
- Includes peptides and vitamin C for added hydration and antioxidant protection
- 3 shades to address a wider range of skin tones
If you’re going to a sunny island, you’re going to need to reup your sunscreen game. This mineral option is perfect for the face, as it offers ample SPF protection, glides on easily, and is lightly tinted for more universal wearability.
Where to eat: Sun & Sea Bar & Grill
For a lively outing, head to the direction of Coki Bay, where you’ll find Sun & Sea Bar & Grill. The restaurant is perched right on the water, so no matter where you’re sat you’ll get a view. And the food is locally sourced, fresh, and full of flavor. Get the ceviche, daily catch sandwich, and anything with jerk chicken. The servings are large, but you’ll finish your plate because it’s so tasty.
What to do: Set sail and island hop
Boat trips are a must in the Virgin Islands, as they can take you from bay to bay (or island to island!) with ease. It’s simply the best way to experience the beauty of water.
Depending on where you’re staying, you can have the hotel coordinate a trip for you. For example, at the Ritz-Carlton, they have the Lady Lynsey Catamaran which hosts group and private tours. You can do day trips, sunset tours, and dinner sails—or of course, whatever you dictate during a private excursion.
There are also other companies that can help you set up a trip: Virgin Island Ecotours will craft trips to help you see the natural beauty of the island (and maybe some wildlife!).
Bon voyage
Leave your passport at home, and get the thrill of the Caribbean by visiting the US Virgin Islands. St. Thomas offers luxe accommodations, easy travel, and access to surrounding islands.