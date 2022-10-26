To say that Australia embodies the attitude of the laid-back adventurer would be an understatement. The culture here is all about enjoying your time in the sun, sand, surf, and the great outdoors—while all having a bit of fun and not taking it too seriously.

The country is ripe for travel for any nature lover, and we think Sydney offers an excellent starting point. The metropolitan rests on the water, so you're never too far away from a beach, tidepool, or harbor views. And when you travel inland, you are greeted with the stunning Blue Mountain range and Australian bush. All the while the city itself offers delicious plant-based restaurants, gardens, and luxe hotels to enjoy.

Come for the adventure, stay for the good time.