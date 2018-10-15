Weekly Horoscope: A Busy Week Leads Into A Creativity-Packed Weekend

Some secrets aren't meant to be kept in the vault forever. If you've been agonizing over the right time to reveal your feelings, this Monday, October 15, may green-light dialogue. That day, messenger Mercury meets up with heart-centered Venus at the same degree of Scorpio, and a "coeur-a-coeur" could spontaneously erupt! Should you bump into "that person" on the street—and dive right into a deep conversation—you may decide to move your sidewalk talk to a coffee shop...or a more private location.

One caveat: While Mercury loves to be "in the moment," this CAN be a slippery slope, given Venus' backspin. With both planets tangoing through erotically charged (and vengeful) Scorpio, it might be better to cut things short if you encounter someone surreptitious, like a shady client who owes you money or a ghosting Tinder date who you've been obsessing over privately. Power struggles may arise, or you might get swept right back into an old dynamic that leaves you feeling frustrated and out of control. But if you're dealing with a beautiful soul, this could be the day to lay it all on the line and see what emerges!