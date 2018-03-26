Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

By Saturday, we'll get clear signs about a relationship's potential when 2018's only full moon in Libra lights up the skies. Connections that have been percolating since the corresponding new moon last October 19 could hit a defining moment. Couples may decide to make their status official, and in an Instagram-worthy way. For others, the question may be: Are you in or are you out? Enjoying someone's company is only half the equation. How secure and connected do you feel when apart? If bae or a business partner can't commit to your required level, you may decide to cut 'em loose for serenity's sake. Nothing's more distracting than a so-called partner who keeps you in a constant state of flux.

A Libra full moon calls for peace and harmony, and that should be your goal. Before you cut bait, could you hash out a creative compromise? If so, use the two weeks following the full moon to get everything onto the negotiating table. Remember: Things don't have to be split 50/50 in order to feel fair, and trying to force that might be part of the breakdown. Could you divide up responsibilities to play to each person's strengths?

And now for something a little more sensual: On Saturday, Venus breaks ground in tender, tactile Taurus. Since March 6 the cosmic love goddess has been gliding in and out of fiery, frisky, and fickle Aries. What seemed boring last week could now feel quite heartwarming. Yep, old-fashioned courtship rituals are about to be back in fashion; Is that a love letter that just came in the mail? Place a higher premium on comfortable, consistent companionship and look for friends who share your values. But make a budget! This decadent Venus cycle can be rough on the wallet since our appetites for luxury could reach insatiable levels over the next four weeks.

This discerningly indulgent Venus phase helps us scrutinize our spending. If we're going to insert a chip card into a reader, it better be for something in the "practical luxury" category. Instead of splurging on summer trends, save up for investment pieces—hand-crafted, high-quality and with a lifetime guarantee.

