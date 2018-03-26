mindbodygreen

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
March 26, 2018

On Wednesday, Venus and Uranus are both in Aires, leading to a wave of fresh inspiration.

Buckle up: Change may be the only constant this workweek—especially near Wednesday, March 28 when creatrix Venus shares a flight path with "mad scientist" Uranus. Embrace it! Paired together, Venus and Uranus can whip up a heavenly hybrid of art and innovation. If you're stuck in a rut, gather your hive mind and brainstorm your way out of that hole. Today's marketplace demands that we keep our edge and stay relevant. While this might annoy the traditionalists out there, technology (Uranus's domain) stops for no one. And that's certainly been the case since the side-spinning planet zoomed into groundbreaking Aries on March 11, 2011. But on May 15, Uranus transits into Taurus for eight years.

That means that this Wednesday will be the final of eight annual meet-ups of Venus and Uranus in the Ram's realm for another 80 years! If you're clinging to your Luddite ways, level up now—before your influence levels OFF. Software, devices and apps are more user-friendly than ever before—and, prettier to look at, which Venus approves of wholeheartedly. Trudge through those tutorials and summon a support geek if needed. Soon, you'll be double tapping and right swiping with the best of 'em.

Saturday's full moon will deliver a dose of loving energy.

By Saturday, we'll get clear signs about a relationship's potential when 2018's only full moon in Libra lights up the skies. Connections that have been percolating since the corresponding new moon last October 19 could hit a defining moment. Couples may decide to make their status official, and in an Instagram-worthy way. For others, the question may be: Are you in or are you out? Enjoying someone's company is only half the equation. How secure and connected do you feel when apart? If bae or a business partner can't commit to your required level, you may decide to cut 'em loose for serenity's sake. Nothing's more distracting than a so-called partner who keeps you in a constant state of flux.

A Libra full moon calls for peace and harmony, and that should be your goal. Before you cut bait, could you hash out a creative compromise? If so, use the two weeks following the full moon to get everything onto the negotiating table. Remember: Things don't have to be split 50/50 in order to feel fair, and trying to force that might be part of the breakdown. Could you divide up responsibilities to play to each person's strengths?

And now for something a little more sensual: On Saturday, Venus breaks ground in tender, tactile Taurus. Since March 6 the cosmic love goddess has been gliding in and out of fiery, frisky, and fickle Aries. What seemed boring last week could now feel quite heartwarming. Yep, old-fashioned courtship rituals are about to be back in fashion; Is that a love letter that just came in the mail? Place a higher premium on comfortable, consistent companionship and look for friends who share your values. But make a budget! This decadent Venus cycle can be rough on the wallet since our appetites for luxury could reach insatiable levels over the next four weeks.

This discerningly indulgent Venus phase helps us scrutinize our spending. If we're going to insert a chip card into a reader, it better be for something in the "practical luxury" category. Instead of splurging on summer trends, save up for investment pieces—hand-crafted, high-quality and with a lifetime guarantee.

Your article and new folder have been saved!